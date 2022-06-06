Saudi Arabia oil price surges amid tight supply

OPEC+ member nations are struggling to meet their oil supply targets

Saudi Arabia, the world’s top oil exporter, raised July crude oil prices for Asian buyers to levels higher than expected over concerns about tight supply and expectations of strong demand in the summer.

The official selling price for Arab Light to Asia increased by $2.1 per barrel from June to $6.5 over Oman/Dubai quotes, just off an all-time-high May record.

Most markets forecasted a price hike of around $1.5, and only one respondent out of six in a Reuters poll predicted a jump of $2.

"The price jump is unexpected, especially the Arab Light. We are puzzled by the decision," said an Asian oil trader.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1533719590685007872 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The price spike by state oil producer Saudi Aramco came despite an agreement by OPEC+ states to boost output by 648,000 barrels per day (bpd) in July in an effort to offset Russian supply losses.

That compared with an initial plan to add over 430,000 bpd a month over three months until September.

However, the increases were divided across OPEC+ member nations, including Russia and states like Angola and Nigeria which are struggling to meet their targets, causing panic that oil supply could fall short.

Other countries, such as the United States, typically kick off their driving seasons in July, sending gasoline demand surging.

China, the world’s top oil importer, is also re-opening some cities such as Shanghai after lengthy Covid lockdowns.