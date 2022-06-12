WTO chief 'cautiously optimistic' ahead of high-stakes meet

'The road will be bumpy and rocky, there may be a few landmines on the way'

The World Trade Organization (WTO) chief voiced cautious optimism on Sunday as global trade ministers gather to tackle food security threatened by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, overfishing, and equitable access to Covid vaccines.

Speaking just hours before the opening of the WTO's first ministerial meeting in nearly five years, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala acknowledged that "the road will be bumpy and rocky, there may be a few landmines on the way."

But she told journalists she was "cautiously optimistic that we'll get one or two deliverables,” adding she would consider that "a success.”

With its first ministerial meeting in years, the WTO faces pressure to finally eke out long-sought trade deals and show unity amid the still raging Covid pandemic and an impending global hunger crisis.

Top of the agenda as the four-day meeting kicks off is the toll Russia's war in Ukraine – traditionally a breadbasket that feeds hundreds of millions of people – is having on food security.

EU trade commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis said the bloc was "working hard with all the members to prepare a multilateral food security package," and slammed Russia for "using food and grain as a weapon of war.”

The WTO is hoping to keep criticism of Russia's war in Ukraine to the first day of talks, when many of the more than 100 ministers due to attend are expected to issue blistering statements.

But with many flatly refusing to negotiate directly with Moscow, there are fears this could bleed into the following days, when the WTO wants to focus on nailing down elusive trade deals.

"There is a real risk that things could go off the rails next week," a Geneva-based diplomatic source said.