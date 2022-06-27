Moscow accuses the West of staging 'artificial deault'

A key payment deadline on nearly $100m in interest on two bonds expired late Sunday with Russia unable to pay in foreign currency due to international sanctions over Ukraine’s invasion.

The payment was due on May 27 but had a grace period of 30 days.

While the Kremlin argues that there were no grounds for the country to default as it has the means to pay its creditors, a formal default could be declared because the bondholders cannot receive the payments denominated in US dollars and euros due to unprecedented economic sanctions.

Earlier on Thursday, Russia’s Finance Ministry issued a statement saying that the payments for the bonds in question were made in advance to the onshore National Settlement Depository.

"Funds for the payment of coupons on external bonds of the Russian Federation maturing in 2027 and 2047 in the total amount of 12.51 billion rubles have been received by the National Settlement Depository (NSD) eurobond payment agency," the statement said.

"Thus, the obligations... of the Russian Federation are fulfilled in full by Russia's finance ministry," it added.

However, Reuters reported that some Taiwanese holders of the bonds did not receive payments on Monday. Analysts say Russia has until the end of the following business day to pay the bondholders.

The formal default can be declared if owners of 25 percent of the outstanding bonds agree that an “event of default” occurred.

Last time Russia declared default in August 1998 devaluing the ruble and introducing a three-month moratorium on its external debt. This time default is likely to not have such a devastating effect on Russia’s economy as it has enough oil and gas export revenues to sustain itself without borrowing internationally.

Meanwhile, G7 leaders agreed on new sanctions against Russia during a summit in Germany. The White House announced on Monday that money collected from higher trade tariffs imposed on Russian exports will be funneled as aid to Ukraine.

Targeted sanctions will also be imposed against Russia’s defense sector “to further restrict Russia's access" to Western technology that can support the Russian arms industry.