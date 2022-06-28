Iran applies to join Russia, China as BRICS member

Argentina is expected to follow

Iran applied to join China, Russia, Brazil, India and South Africa in the BRICS group that Tehran sees as a market alternative to the West.

Iran expects that its membership in BRICS "would result in added values for both sides," Tehran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson was quoted as saying by Reuters.

Moscow often describes BRICS as a powerful emerging market, which accounts for more than 40 percent of the world's population and about 26 percent of the global economy. While Iranian economy has been severely damaged by international sanctions, it holds nearly a quarter of the Middle East's oil reserves and the world's second largest gas reserves.

Russia also announced that Argentina applied to become the group’s member. Argentinian President Alberto Fernandez recently voiced his desire for the country to join BRICS.

"While the White House was thinking about what else to turn off in the world, ban or spoil, Argentina and Iran applied to join the BRICS," Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

An unnamed Argentine government source told Reuters there was no "formal process" launched yet but confirmed the intention.

"Argentine authorities have already publicly expressed their willingness to join. It is a process that has only just begun," the source was quoted as saying.

The BRIC powers - Brazil, Russia, India and China - held their first summit in 2009. South Africa joined the bloc in 2010. Moscow has been eager to find new foreign allies since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine late February led to unprecedented Western sanctions and international isolation.