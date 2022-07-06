China extends imports of Russian crude oil, cuts supply from Middle East

June imports of Russian oil are expected to total 2 million barrels per day

China extended record imports of Russian crude oil into June, cutting on supplies from the Middle East and west Africa, according to traders.

June imports of Russian oil, which remains China’s top supplier for the second month in a row, are expected to total 2 million barrels per day, amounting to 15 percent of Beijing’s crude demand, Reuters reported. Meanwhile, oil imports from Saudi Arabia are predicted to drop to a two-year low with 1.3 million barrels per day.

China increased Russian oil imports after most western companies cut ties with Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine. Asian countries as well as India became Russia’s main export markets. In May, China and India purchased an additional 1 million barrels per day of Russian oil, which amounted to a fifth of the country’s total exports, allowing Russian economy to withstand unprecedented international sanctions.

China cut back on supplies from Saudi Arabia and Iraq, which are likely to fall 40 percent and 30 percent respectively, as well as Angola, which could drop by a quarter compared to May. However, analysts predict that Saudi contract volumes could return to pre-pandemic levels later in the year.