Cost-of-living crisis driving 71 million into extreme poverty

'The threat of increased social unrest grows by the day'

The global cost-of-living crisis is driving an additional 71 million people in the world’s poorest countries to extreme poverty, the UN Development Program (UNDP) warned on Thursday.

In a press release, the UNDP said the rise in the developing world's poverty rates over the past three months "is drastically faster than the shock of the Covid-19 pandemic," blaming the price surges in part on the war in Ukraine.

UNDP Administrator Achim Steiner said an analysis of 159 developing countries showed the surge in key commodity prices this year is slamming parts of sub-Saharan Africa, the Balkans, Asia, and elsewhere.

Steiner called for tailored action.

He said the agency was seeking direct cash handouts to the most vulnerable and wanted richer nations to extend and widen out the G20-led Debt Service Suspension Initiative that was set up to help poor countries during Covid.

"This cost-of-living crisis is tipping millions of people into poverty and even starvation at breathtaking speed," Steiner continued.

"With that, the threat of increased social unrest grows by the day."

Institutions like the United Nations, World Bank, and International Monetary Fund have a number of “poverty lines,” including one for the poorest countries where people live on $1.90 or less a day.

The UNDP report further estimated that the “cost-of-living crisis” would push over 1.7 billion people globally into extreme poverty. Among the countries facing the most severe consequences of surging prices are Armenia, Burkina Faso, Sudan, Haiti, Sri Lanka, Ethiopia, Mali, Nigeria, and Yemen, among others.