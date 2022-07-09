Chickpea shortage from Ukraine war, weather threatens hummus supply

Ukraine could not seed its total chickpea crop due to the war, removing 50,000 tons that usually reach Europe

Farmers are wary of a global chickpea shortage, a development that could severely impact countries that rely on the food plant as an essential source of protein and threaten supplies of the Middle Eastern dip hummus.

According to the Global Pulse Confederation, supplies of chickpeas could drop as much as 20 percent this year due to difficult weather conditions and the war in Ukraine impeding production.

Sanctions imposed on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine have interrupted shipments from the top chickpea exporter, which accounts for about a quarter of global trade, said Navneet Singh Chhabra, director of the global chickpea trader Shree Sheela International.

Meanwhile, Ukraine could not seed its total chickpea crop due to the war, removing 50,000 tons that usually reach Europe.

"Russia is exporting about 200,000 to 250,000 tons, minimum, a year. When the war started in February, the supply was destroyed, totally,” Jeff Van Pevenage, the chief executive of Columbia Grain International told Reuters.

“When the Russia-Ukraine war broke out, the demand boomed. We saw strong demand from China, then it was calls from customers in Pakistan and Bangladesh.”

Yields from Mexico and Australia also fell as a result of weather woes – flooding mostly – as south Asian and Mediterranean buyers are trying to grasp at dwindling stocks after Turkey issued an export ban, The Guardian reported.

The price range of hummus products globally is also raising, including in main British supermarkets where they have risen up to 100 percent since January.

Chickpeas are a key source of protein in India and the Middle East, where households are already struggling with rising costs of food imports, especially wheat.