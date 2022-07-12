Euro reaches parity with US dollar, a first in 20 years

Israel's shekel is holding a steady level against the strengthening US dollar

While Israel’s currency – the shekel (NIS) – manages to hold a steady level against the strengthening US dollar, the euro sank on Tuesday, reaching parity with the dollar for the first time in 20 years.

As of Tuesday at 14:00 GMT, one euro was equivalent to one dollar. Against the shekel, the two Western currencies trade at around 3.50 NIS.

The euro’s decline came as investors in Eastern markets fear that the energy crisis could push the region into recession.

"When concerns reach global markets, the dollar is the international reserve currency," an economist at State Street Global Markets told Reuters, adding: “So when there is a risk of recession, investors rush to buy dollars because it is considered a safe investment."

The lowest recorded rate for the euro since its launch in 1999 was in October 2000, when it traded at 0.82 to the dollar.

Its highest exchange rate was in July 2008, when it was equal to $1.60. Since then, the gap has been consistently narrowing, as high inflation continues to put pressure on the US Federal Reserve to raise already high interest rates.

In Israel, inflation is estimated to rise in the coming months to around five or six percent, from 4.1 percent in May.

This is due to a variety of food price increases such as eggs, but also electricity, which is expected to register a 9.6 percent increase in August.