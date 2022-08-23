Euro hits two-decade dollar low over energy crisis

The EU currency reached the lowest level since 2022

The euro on Tuesday hit a new two-decade low falling to $0.99 against dollar, as experts cite Eurozone recession and energy crisis as main reasons for the downturn.

The EU currency reached the lowest level since 2022 as it was also affected by the US Federal Reserve’s plans to hike interest rates to fight inflation this week, which pushes the dollar higher.

"Eurozone PMIs ... confirm concerns of an impending recession in Europe on the back of high inflation and energy crunch, as they signal declining activity for two months in a row," warned Citi analyst Luis Costa told Reuters.

"The energy crunch remains an overarching threat to economic stability in Europe,” he noted, referring to the gas prices rising sharply on Monday over Russia’s announcement it would shut down its Nord Stream 1 pipeline for maintenance, temporarily halting its natural gas deliveries to Europe.

"What we're trying to figure out is how much of the move in the euro is driven by thin summer liquidity and how much is driven by flows. But of course the increase in gas prices yesterday is bad news all around," Kenneth Broux, a currency strategist at Societe Generale in London, was quoted as saying by AFP.

Earlier in July, European Union member states reached a political agreement on a voluntary reduction of natural gas demand by 15 percent this winter to cut their gas demand in preparation for Russia's supply reduction. European leaders have previously accused Moscow of using energy supplies as a weapon in response to international sanctions imposed over its invasion of Ukraine.