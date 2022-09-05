Iran hopes to sell gas to Europe if US sanctions lifted - FM

Iran has the world's second-largest natural gas reserves, after Russia

Iran said on Monday that it hopes to see US sanctions eased or lifted to allow it to sell natural gas to Europe, easing the continent's shortfall as Russian energy exports are restricted.

"Given Europe's energy supply problems triggered by the Ukraine crisis, Iran could provide Europe's energy needs if sanctions against it are lifted," said the Islamic Republic's Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani.

Iran is engaged in talks with world powers to revive its 2015 nuclear deal which the United States unilaterally abandoned in 2018, with Tehran pushing for the lifting of US economic sanctions.

"We hope an agreement will be reached to let Iran play a more efficient role, with the aim of providing the energy needed for countries around the world and for European countries," Kanani told a weekly news conference.

Iran has the world's second-largest natural gas reserves, after Russia, but lacks the infrastructure to increase exports, which are currently limited to Iraq and Turkey.

While Moscow halted its supplies of natural gas to Europe until Western sanctions are lifted, the energy prices in the region are soaring, pushing governments to introduce emergency measures such as gas rationing ahead of the winter season.

Earlier on Monday, the OPEC+ oil group agreed to cut production for the first time in over a year as it seeks to lift prices. According to the bloc’s statement, they will reduce output by 100,000 barrels per day, amounting to only 0.1 percent of global demand, in October.

The move could irk Washington as US President Joe Biden pressed the group to increase output in order to bring down energy prices that have fuelled decades-high inflation.

OPEC+, a 23-nation coalition led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, previously agreed to huge cuts in output in 2020 amid Covid lockdowns, but it began to increase production again last year as the market improved.

Oil prices soared to almost $140 a barrel in March after Russia invaded Ukraine, but since receded below $100 per barrel amid recession fears and Iran nuclear talks that could bring Iranian crude back into the market.