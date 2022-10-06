Western nations worry higher energy prices from reduced oil supply will hurt the fragile economy

Global oil supply is set to tighten, intensifying concerns over soaring inflation after OPEC+ announced its largest supply cut since 2020 ahead of European Union embargoes on Russian energy.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies (OPEC+), including Russia, agreed on Wednesday to slash output by two million barrels per day just ahead of the winter season.

Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman said the real supply cut would be about one million to 1.1 million barrels per day, a response to rising global interest rates and a weakening global economy.

The move widened a diplomatic rift between the Saudi-backed bloc and Western nations, which worry higher energy prices will hurt the fragile global economy and hinder efforts to deprive Moscow of oil revenue following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

It triggered a sharp response from Washington, which criticized the OPEC+ deal as shortsighted and said US President Joe Biden would continue to assess whether to release further strategic oil stocks to lower prices.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1578049411384590336 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The supply cut is likely to drive prices higher, particularly for Middle East oil, which meets about two-thirds of Asia’s demands, adding to inflation concerns as Japan and India fight rising costs of living while Europe is expected to burn more oil to replace Russian gas.

According to the National Grid, households across Britain could experience a series of three-hour power cuts this winter if it experiences a cold snap and Russian President Vladimir Putin shuts off gas supplies, The Guardian reported.