Cost-of-living crisis casts shadow over Europe's Black Friday

European shoppers plan to spend almost one-fifth less this year than in previous years

Europe's retailers are hoping Black Friday's extreme discounts will get shoppers spending, despite the fact it is taking place against a backdrop of a worsening cost-of-living crisis.

Retailers across Europe fear the overall Christmas trading season could be the worst in at least a decade as shoppers cut back, while the costs of doing business shows no sign of abating.

Double-digit inflation has dented consumers' purchasing power, and their confidence is also at or close to the gloomiest on record as soaring energy bills add to the spiraling cost of living.

While many are still taking advantage of the deals, some research shows that only about one in 10 UK consumers plan to do their Christmas shopping on Black Friday. Additionally, research from Boston Consulting Group suggests that European shoppers plan to spend almost one-fifth less this year than in previous years.

In France, 70 percent say they plan to shop on Black Friday and the online equivalent Cyber Monday, but plan to reduce their spending by 15 percent. Idealo, the European price comparison portal, said 65 percent of online Italian shoppers are ready to buy something during the event.

However, the Spanish are less keen, with just 24 percent of shoppers planning to take advantage of the extreme deals.

Consumers may also have other priorities as Wales, England, the Netherlands and Poland are all in action on Friday at the 2022 World Cup in the Gulf country of Qatar.