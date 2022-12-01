Tel Aviv ranks among world’s 3 most expensive cities

New York tops the list for the first time

Israel's Tel Aviv is ranked third most expensive city in the world after New York and Singapore, according to the EIU’s Worldwide Cost of Living (WCOL) index issued on Thursday.

The results are based on the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) analyzing the prices in 172 cities. According to the survey, the average cost of living rose by 8.1 percent, reaching the highest rate in 20 years since the beginning of digital collection of data.

Last year Tel Aviv topped the list, but this year America's most populous city, New York, took the pedestal for the first time tying with city-state Singapore. The Syrian capital of Damascus and Libya's Tripoli remain the cheapest cities, according to the survey.

The rise in prices is attributed to the Ukraine war and pandemic restrictions, which resulted in the disruption of chain supplies and trade across the world. The most rapid price rises were recorded for petrol, which rose by 22 percent in local-currency terms. Prices for electricity, as well as food and basic household goods, also increased considerably.

“The war in Ukraine, Western sanctions on Russia and China’s zero-Covid policies have caused supply-chain problems that, combined with rising interest rates and exchange-rate shifts, have resulted in a cost-of-living crisis across the world,” Upasana Dutt, head of WCOL at EIU said.

Most European cities fell down in the rankings amid the energy crises caused by the EU's attempts to cut down Russian energy supplies amid Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. The survey recorded a 29-percent rise in prices for gas and electricity in western Europe.

“We expect prices to start easing over the coming year as supply bottle-necks start to ease and slowing economies weigh on consumer demand,” Dutt noted.