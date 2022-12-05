Natalie Portman condemns ‘re-emergence’ of antisemitism in U.S.

'I’m extremely grateful to those who continue to speak up against antisemitism with us'

The Oscar-winning American-Israeli actress Natalie Portman on Sunday condemned the rise of antisemitism in the United States.

The 41-year-old actress wrote a post on her Instagram page saying that the “re-emergence of antisemitism” makes her “heart drop.”

"This hatred must be combated with boundless love for each other. Today, I send love to all my fellow Jews. And I send love to all those standing with us against these violent words and actions. It’s been painful and frightening to listen to, and I’m extremely grateful to those who continue to speak up against antisemitism with us, and against all forms of racism," Portman wrote.

In her Instagram stories the actress shared a link to last week's The New York Times article on a new survey showing an unprecedented rise of hate speech on Twitter. The study found that that number of antisemitic posts have increased by over 60 percent in the two weeks after Elon Musk took control of the platform.

“These numbers are horrifying. This is not freedom,” Portman wrote, adding a Friday tweet from U.S. President Joe Biden, who urged political figures to condemn antisemitism and responded to Kanye West’s praise of Hitler.

"The Holocaust happened. Hitler was a demonic figure. And instead of giving it a platform, our political leaders should be calling out and rejecting antisemitism wherever it hides," Biden wrote.

Another Israeli star Gal Gadot on Sunday shared the president’s message on Instagram. The actress who rarely expresses her political opinions has previously voiced her support for the Jewish community amid the scandal following West’s antisemitic remarks, which got him banned from Twitter. Gadot shared Biden's message with her 91.3 million Instagram followers, repeating the message: "Reject antisemitism wherever it lurks."