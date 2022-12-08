World economy faces more pain in 2023 after a gloomy year

2022 - meant to be the world economy's comeback year, was instead marked by war, inflation, climate disasters

This year was supposed to be the world economy’s comeback following the Covid pandemic – instead, 2022 was marked by a new war, record inflation, and climate-linked disasters.

A "polycrisis" year, a term popularized by historian Adam Tooze. But analysts warn that 2023 will bring even more gloom.

"The number of crises has increased since the start of the century," said Roel Beetsma, professor of macroeconomics at the University of Amsterdam. "Since World War Two, we have never seen such a complicated situation.”

After the Covid-induced economic crisis of 2020, consumer prices began to rise in 2021 as countries emerged from lockdowns or other restrictions. Central bankers insisted that high inflation would only be temporary as economies returned to normal. But Russia's invasion of Ukraine in late February sent energy and food prices soaring.

Many countries are now grappling with cost-of-living crises because wages are not keeping up with inflation, forcing households to make difficult choices in their spending.

The International Monetary Fund expects the world economy to expand in 2023, but economists predict major eurozone economies Germany and Italy to fall into recession, as Britain's economy is already shrinking.

Meanwhile, Covid remains a wildcard for the global economy. China's zero-Covid policy restrained growth in the world's second-biggest economy, but the authorities have started to relax restrictions following nationwide protests.

For Beetsma, the biggest crisis is climate change, which is "happening in slow motion.”

Natural and man-made catastrophes have caused $268 billion in economic losses so far in 2022, according to reinsurance giant Swiss Re. Floods in Pakistan resulted in $30 billion in damage and economic loss this year.

"It is not an acute crisis but a very long-term crisis, protracted," Beetsma said. "If we don't do enough, this will hit us on an unprecedented scale."