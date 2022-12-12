What to do with your savings in 2023

It seems more daunting than ever to figure out what to do with your money – here are some expert tips

As 2023 approaches, people are starting to think about those New Year's resolutions – and many are thinking about how they can be better with their money.

It seems more daunting than ever to figure out what to do with savings, especially as economies across the world struggle, the cost of living skyrockets, and inflation soars.

Andrew Busch, economic futurist and CEO of Bering Productions, joined i24NEWS to give expert tips about what to take into account when considering how to use or invest money in 2023.

Investing

"First of all, from an investment standpoint, we’re coming through the most disruptive period of our lifetimes, from Covid to the war [in Ukraine] impacting the world globally," Busch said.

The keynote speaker stressed that the best time to invest in risky assets is when the central bank is cutting interest rates and the federal government is spending money to do the same thing. And while that was the case from mid-2020 to 2022, "that has reversed because of inflation."

"So now we have the opposite of an easy time to make money on risky assets. Central banks across the world are raising interest rates and governments are cutting back on spending. That's the environment we're heading into in 2023," he warned.

Real estate

When asked if he would put any money into housing, Busch said the name of the game was "location, location, location."

"The central business districts are going to be very challenged. People moved away from major cities during Covid, but there are opportunities for new buildings to do well," he predicted.

“In the United States, as for house flipping, that won't happen because of the cost of living. That's the problem – interest rates will remain high for a while, pushing back on consumers' ability to buy and get into houses.”

“Apartments will do better, but it's all about locations," he said. "The south will do much better – Texas, Arizona, North and South Carolina, and Florida – people are moving there, so those are the places that will do better than the rest of the country."

Stock market

While Busch isn't an individual stock picker, he noted the three areas that could do well over the next two to five years.

Defense: "The war in Ukraine has led to an existential threat to Europe, so governments are spending a lot more on defense, as is the U.S."

Synthetic biology: "This cuts across a lot of different sectors of the economy, from agriculture to health."

Alternative fuels: "The U.S. passed a bill called the Inflation Reduction Act, which allows $369 billion worth of subsidies for reducing greenhouse gas emissions. So there will be a ton of research coming out of that."

Inflation

In regards to inflation, Busch predicted that the U.S. has seen its peak.

“We're already seeing the markets react to it. We're getting glimpses that inflation will be coming up. But I think we've seen the peak for inflation in the U.S., and it will continue to lower as the year goes on. I think it will stick to around three to four percent in the U.S. and higher globally."