European gas prices fall to lowest level since Ukraine war

The month-ahead European gas future contract dropped $78 per megawatt hour on Monday, down 50 percent from a month ago

Europe's wholesale natural gas prices fell Monday to their lowest level since Russia invaded Ukraine, which had driven them to a record high last year.

In recent months, European nations filled up their gas storage facilities and launched campaigns to encourage consumers to save on energy during the expected cold. However, a mild winter allowed countries to tap less from the gas stocks the countries built up to anticipate cuts in Russia’s supplies.

This caused gas prices to fall, following major highs since the war’s start in February. The month-ahead European gas future contract dropped $78 per megawatt hour on Monday.

The cost was down 50 percent from a month ago, and the lowest level since before the war began on February 21. In March, the benchmark European contract soared to a record $368 and still reached as high as $365 in August.

Nikolay DOYCHINOV / AFP The logo of Russian energy giant Gazprom is pictured at one of its gas stations.

Gazprom said Monday that its gas exports to the European Union and Switzerland fell by 55 percent last year as supplies were drastically reduced due to sanctions caused by the invasion. Before this, Europe was the Russian energy giant’s primary export market - with Moscow being the area’s leading gas supplier.

The EU has scrambled to find new sources of natural gas to cut its heavy reliance on Russian supplies, but the bloc’s storage levels were at 83 percent on Monday, reducing the need to buy more gas for now.

However, analysts have said that the mechanism European nations have adopted to cap natural gas prices will likely have a limited impact on reducing what businesses and households pay. Additionally, experts have also warned that a cold snap could still send gas prices rising once again.