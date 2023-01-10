World Bank cuts 2023 world growth forecast in 'sharp, long-lasting slowdown'

'Given fragile economic conditions, any new adverse development... could push the global economy into recession'

Global growth is slowing "perilously close" to a recession, the World Bank said Tuesday, slashing its 2023 economic forecast on high inflation, rising interest rates, and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Economists have warned of a slump in the world economy as countries battle soaring costs and central banks simultaneously hiked interest rates to cool demand - worsening financial conditions amid ongoing disruptions from the war in Ukraine.

The World Bank's latest forecast points to a "sharp, long-lasting slowdown" with growth pegged at 1.7 percent this year, roughly half the pace it predicted in June, said the bank's latest Global Economic Prospects report. This is among the weakest rates seen in nearly three decades, overshadowed only by the Covid-induced downturn of 2020 and the global financial crisis in 2009.

"Given fragile economic conditions, any new adverse development... could push the global economy into recession," the Washington-based development lender said.

These include higher-than-expected inflation, sudden spikes in interest rates to contain price increases, or a pandemic resurgence.

World Bank President David Malpass told reporters Tuesday: "I'm concerned, deeply concerned that the slowdown may persist."

The World Bank noted that the weak economic growth does not indicate a recession but that the institution is looking in the short term for signs of financial stress.

Israel is well-positioned to ride out a potential global economic recession powered by the strength of its high-tech industry and abundant Mediterranean gas reserves, economic experts told i24NEWS last year.

"The Israeli economy is stronger than in other countries, due to good fiscal and monetary policy, and to the gas we have," said Prof. Elise Brezis, head of the Aharon Meir Center for Banking and Economic Policy at Bar-Ilan University.