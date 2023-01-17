World Economic Forum: Ukraine, China, global trade on 2nd day's agenda

European Commision president, Chinese vice premier among headliners Tuesday in Davos

Global elites are gathering in Davos for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic, with debates on Tuesday centering on the war in Ukraine and the future of global trade after restrictions in China are lifted.

Among the headliners of the first day of debates organized by the World Economic Forum (WEF): the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He.

Almost a year after Russia invaded Ukraine, and as the death toll from the Dnipro attack continues to grow, the war in Ukraine will draw much attention. A large Ukrainian delegation is expected in the Swiss ski resort, led by first lady Olena Zelenska who is to send a special message to Davos during Tuesday's plenary.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has planned videoconference interventions on the sidelines of the forum from Wednesday.

The consequences of the conflict for the global energy supply, food security, or simply security, particularly in Europe, will also be on the menu this week, with Germany's Olaf Scholz and Spain's Pedro Sanchez among the heads of government announced, as well as NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. The 2023 edition also sees the return of a larger Chinese delegation, after Beijing lifted the severe travel restrictions put in place to fight the pandemic.

Davos is also a rallying point for NGOs. The NGO Oxfam on Monday denounced the "extreme and dangerous levels" reached by economic inequalities in the world, calling to "abolish" the billionaires. Greenpeace for its part spoke of the hypocrisy of the world elites who come to talk about the climate in Davos, pointing out that 500 private flights were recorded during the last gathering.