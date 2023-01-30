European Union crafting response to U.S. green tech subsidies

European businesses already face massive energy bills, unable to turn to cheap Russian gas after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine

The European Union will present long-awaited proposals on Wednesday to counter sweeping U.S. subsidies on green technology that threaten Europe's industry, already struggling with soaring energy prices and competition from China.

Faced with member states divided between free market supporters and state aid advocates, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is under pressure to urgently respond to the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), AFP reported.

The United States adopted the IRA last year, lavishing subsidies and tax cuts worth $370 billion for U.S. buyers of electric vehicles – if they "Buy American" – and leaving European car manufacturers dismayed.

European industry has sounded the alarm over the IRA's impact on the continent, as high energy costs and U.S. subsidies could push companies to leave. Unlike their American counterparts, European businesses already face massive energy bills, unable to turn to cheap Russian gas after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Gas prices imposed on European manufacturers have tripled compared with the average for the past decade, while gas bills have remained stable in Asia and North America.

The EU has already committed to invest hundreds of billions of dollars in green tech including solar panels, batteries, and hydrogen. However, the bloc risks becoming dependent on Chinese companies that benefit from both massive subsidies and fewer environmental constraints.

"Many companies already relocate partially or totally their production outside Europe," said BusinessEurope, the EU's main business lobby.

Thousands of jobs are at stake in the chemicals, steel, and other sectors.