Study: Four-day working week 'more productive' for companies, employees

Revenue increased, hiring increased and absenteeism dropped, and the overall health and well-being of employees improved

A four-day working week is more productive for most staff and companies than the traditional five days, one of the biggest trials of its kind conducted in the United Kingdom reported on Tuesday.

Over 60 firms in Britain took part in the six-month experiment allowing almost 3,000 employees to work one day less per week while retaining the same salary. Conducted between June and December 2022, it was organized by the 4 Day Week Global NGO alongside the Autonomy think-tank, the University of Cambridge, and Boston College in the United States.

It has been described as the world's biggest trial of a four-day working week.

The study found more than nine out of ten firms will continue with the shortened working week or plan to do so, organizers said in a statement. Just four percent will not extend it.

"Results are largely steady across workplaces of varying sizes, demonstrating this is an innovation which works for many types of organizations," said lead researcher Juliet Schor.

Productivity did not suffer from the lighter working weeks, with company revenue rising 1.4 percent on average over the trial. Revenue jumped 35 percent on average when compared with similar periods from previous years.

The study also found that hiring increased and absenteeism dropped – while the number of staff leaving fell sharply during the trial. In addition, researchers concluded that the overall health and well-being of employees improved.

"Significant" increases were observed in physical and mental health, time spent exercising, and overall life and job satisfaction. Rates of stress, burnout, and fatigue all fell, while problems with sleep declined, according to the statement.