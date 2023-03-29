US Federal prosecutors filed five more criminal charges, adding to the previous eight faced by Sam Bankman-Fried

Sam Bankman-Fried is facing more time behind bars after being accused of bribing “one or more” Chinese government officials. US Federal prosecutors have now filed 13 criminal charges against the 31-year-old ex-billionaire.

The Southern District Court of New York released the latest indictment with the allegation that he used $40 million worth of cryptocurrency to pay off Chinese officials, in an attempt to unfreeze over $1 billion in assets of his hedge fund, Alameda Research, that were frozen by the Chinese government.

Prosecutors say that the accounts were unfrozen after the payment was transferred from Alameda to a private cryptocurrency wallet. Bankman-Fried pleaded not guilty to eight criminal counts of fraud and conspiracy, and he hasn’t been to court for the latest five indictments. A new bail hearing was scheduled for Thursday.

As part of the "largest ever pretrial bond,” his previous bail required him to surrender his passport and stay in home confinement at his parents’ house in California. Bankman-Fried was also ordered to undergo regular mental health evaluations.

Prosecutors accused the “crypto king” of stealing billions of customer funds from his now bankrupt company, FTX, in what was described as “one of the biggest financial frauds in U.S. history.”

In their indictment, U.S. prosecutors said Bankman-Fried also carried out money laundering, violated campaign finance laws and committed wire fraud, and bribed Chinese officials, since the start of his company in 2019. The 31-year-old was arrested in the Bahamas at the request of the United States.

Given the seriousness of the accusations, legal analysts said that Bankman-Fried risked as much as life in prison, recalling the fate of the infamous Ponzi scheme financier, Bernie Madoff, who died in a U.S. prison.