Google destroyed evidence and gave false info, rules U.S. judge

CEO, executive employees: 'should we have [chat] history off for this?'

In a massive lawsuit against Google, a U.S. federal judge ruled that the tech giant knowingly destroyed evidence of internal chats between pertinent employees. Out of whom, 383 employees are subject to a ‘legal hold’ on their communications.

The ruling was made in a multi-district antitrust case filed by consumers, 38 U.S. states, and other tech giants Epic Games and the Match Group (responsible for over 45 global dating apps, including Tinder and OkCupid).

U.S. District Judge James Donato, presiding over the case, stated in his ruling, "Google intended to subvert the discovery process, and that Chat evidence was 'lost with the intent to prevent its use in litigation,’” and concluded “that sanctions are warranted."

The dispute is over Google’s monopolistic behavior in their Play Store, and the presiding judge noted that it “illegally monopolized” the app marketplace and “harmed the different plaintiff groups in various ways,” and thus, must cover the plaintiffs’ attorneys’ fees and costs.

Additional sanctions against the tech giant are likely to be filed in a separate U.S. federal antitrust case, in which the filing states, “Google's daily destruction of written records prejudiced the United States.”

With more antitrust lawsuits not going their way in other regions, as well as increasingly tough online rules in the EU, and their latest controversial job cuts, it’s looking like another rough quarter for Alphabet/Google in Q1 2023 after a sharp drop in growth Q4 2022.