Repercussions and dangers still in sight for U.S. Banks

Small underdog lenders are being eaten up by megabanks at an unprecedented rate

On the heels of recent banking-sector woes, smaller regional and community banks are taking a beating. Loss of confidence has led many in the U.S. to move their deposits into larger institutions that are ‘too big to fail.’ The biggest of which have gained $120 billion.

After the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank last month, small and medium-sized banks lost $108 billion while the big dogs ate up the lost share of deposits. Resulting in a historic weekly decline for the small banks.

Americans’ faith in the banking community is showing its colors, in their belief that the larger institutions will be bailed out by the government. And for the most part, the panic has quelled, but economists are raising concerns over the consequences and dangers.

Nouriel Roubini, nicknamed ‘Dr. Doom,’ told MarketWatch that the “Bank-sector stress makes a stagflationary debt crisis more likely and potentially more severe,” and he continued “most U.S. banks are technically near insolvency, and hundreds are already fully insolvent.”

In what could be called a trifecta of failure, withdrawal demands would leave said banks insolvent as unrealized losses become realized, as a result of inadequate stress tests by the regulators and skittish depositors fleeing for safer lenders or a desire for higher returns.

Due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine on the supply chain, Roubini says the conundrum gets more complicated, claiming that the crisis has no solution since the easing of one issue will make the other issues more severe. He concludes with a warning to prepare for the coming crisis.

However, industry executives have been preparing their lending policies for the worst-case scenario of smartphone-era bank runs that happen in hours - not days or weeks like in the past - with less lending. More cash on hand might allow the banks to cover more withdrawals, but it also means less economic growth.