Record 2 million people pass through Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport in March

The most popular destinations for Israelis during this Passover holiday are Dubai and the United States

In March, 1,983,428 passengers on 13,490 international and domestic flights passed through Israel's Ben Gurion Airport, a 57 percent increase in traffic compared to March 2022, Israel Airports Authority said Sunday.

The country's national carrier El-Al transported the largest number of passengers, 432,365 people, which constituted 22.9 percent of the total volume on the ground. This indicates an increase of almost 50 percent compared to the month of March last year.

Hungarian low-cost carrier Wizz Air carried 11.5 percent of all passengers that traveled through Ben Gurion, or 221,798 people. The Irish low-cost airline Ryanair comes third with 7.05 percent of passengers or 134,993 people. They are followed by Turkish Airlines with 109,978 passengers and EasyJet with 83,246 passengers.

The most popular destination for Israelis during this Passover holiday is Dubai, UAE, with 117,239 passengers, an increase of nearly 60 percent from last March. Next comes the United States, with 190,249 passengers.