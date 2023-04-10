Prof. John Quelch discusses the five nations' announcement calling for a joint currency

“Why should our macroeconomic policies and exchange rates be at the mercy of U.S. Dollar Federal Reserve decision making,’ said Prof. John Quelch, from the Miami Herbert Business School, University of Miami, as the reasoning behind the latest BRICS announcement.

Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, associated as BRICS, announced plans to develop a new currency. Their goal is to reduce reliance on the U.S. Dollar and other Western currencies, and protect themselves from international pressure.

Prof. Quelch continued to say that it “would be very difficult to pull off because there’s no trade bloc that involves these five nations, but if there were such a currency, it would primarily be used for intra-trade among the five nations before being potentially expanded out to other nations.”

Brazil and China have already struck a deal to bypass the dollar when paying for trade goods, which is a major milestone in Beijing’s long-term plans to establish its own currency, the Yuan, as the dominant international currency.

“The Chinese have long aspired to develop a digital Yuan as an alternative trading currency, they haven’t made a tremendous amount of progress,” Quelch said about the initiative.

“They have to prove themselves first, before others will line up,” he added, but warned that “the substantial increase in U.S. interest rates in the last six months has really brought home emerging economies.”

At the latest World Economic Forum (WEF) in January, two-thirds of chief economists predicted a global recession in 2023. The war in Ukraine, the climate crisis and global trade tensions were high on the agenda.

"The current high inflation, low growth, high debt and high fragmentation environment reduces incentives for the investments needed to get back to growth and raise living standards for the world's most vulnerable," WEF Managing Director Saadia Zahidi said in a statement.