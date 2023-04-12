IMF warns of growing global debt fueled by China, U.S.

The IMF is making a 'strong case for fiscal tightening to allow for monetary policy to lower inflation 'without such sharp increases in interest rates'

Global government debt is on track to reach levels not seen since the height of the Covid pandemic, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) warned Wednesday, putting most of the blame on China and the United States.

China and the U.S. are responsible for the vast majority of the expected debt increase over the next five years, said Vitor Gaspar, the head of the IMF’s Fiscal Affairs department.

"We have in 2023 a situation where public debt is higher than what was expected pre-pandemic," he told AFP ahead of the publication of the IMF's Fiscal Monitor report. Public debt is also expected to grow more quickly than was predicted before the Covid pandemic, he added.

U.S. government debt as a percentage of economic outpost – its debt-to-GDP ratio – is expected to surpass its pandemic-era peak by 2027, Gaspar continued.

Meanwhile, China is expected to see its debt-to-GDP ratio rise every year, and its debt burden is forecast to be almost double its pre-Covid levels by 2028. This is largely due to China’s transition from an export-driven economy toward one fueled by domestic demand, Gaspar noted.

Aside from the U.S., China, and a few other countries, most nations’ debt burdens are on a more positive path over the medium term. Over 60 percent of countries have a declining debt-to-GDP ratio over the next half-decade.

In response to rising global debt, the IMF is making a “strong case for fiscal tightening,” Gaspar said, to allow for monetary policy to lower inflation “without such sharp increases in interest rates.”

"It also allows for a better distribution of costs throughout the society," he said.