Fears arise of global rice shortage

Extreme weather conditions could particularly negatively impact the Asia-Pacific region, which eats 90 percent of the global supply of rice

Due to bad weather in major rice-producing countries like China and Pakistan, as well as the ongoing war in Ukraine, fears have risen of a global rice shortage.

As a result, high prices will negatively impact rice consumers, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region which eats 90 percent of the global supply.

China, the world’s largest producer of rice, has been plagued by heavy monsoon rains and floods - the second-highest in at least 20 years.

There are also forecasts for intense heatwaves that will pose a threat to India’s wheat harvest, as the country already faces the hottest April on record. Hence, rice prices are reported to stay high until 2024, according to Fitch Solutions Country Risk & Industry Research.

Meanwhile, leaders of five eastern European states said in a letter to the European Commission that tariffs on Ukraine’s agricultural products should be considered as the oversupply was “unprecedented,” which hurt prices and sales

In order to protect their local farmers, Poland and Hungary recently announced that they were banning imports of grain and food from war-torn Ukraine. Sugar, meat, fruits, vegetables, milk, and eggs are just some of the food items that they want to ban.

Ukraine’s grain, which is cheaper than that produced in other EU countries, has been blocked in the Black Sea ports due to the Russian invasion and largely remains in Europe. Though it has become a political issue for Poland’s ruling party, which is facing an election year amid the economic stalemate.