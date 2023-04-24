Over $68-billion withdrawn before Credit Suisse - UBS merger

Stark numbers released in what could be the last quarterly report before a forced rescue

Stark numbers were released from Credit Suisse on Monday, in what could be their last quarterly report before a forced merger with rival UBS. Over $68-billion was withdrawn in the first three months of 2023.

In 2022, they saw $124.15-billion leave their institution, accounting for $8.2-billion in total losses. After suffering “significant net asset outflows,” the lender fell to the global banking panic that resulted in the Swiss authorities forcing an emergency rescue by the larger UBS.

The deal was announced on March 19 as a “mega merger” to the amount of $3.25-billion, and Swiss President Alain Berset said that "without intervention, Credit Suisse would have found itself, in all likelihood, in default on March 20 or 21.”

The banking sector was shaken by three U.S. banks collapsing in March, to the extent that there was expectation of a ‘mild’ recession, although Fed leaders were reportedly more optimistic. The infamous Swiss bank, though, has been facing its own scandalous turmoil.

Last week, the U.S. Senate Budget Committee accused Credit Suisse of obstructing an investigation into accounts held by Nazis. Jewish organizations long claimed that the Swiss institution held on to money looted from Jews, and played a key role in the financial support of Nazi Germany. In 1999, the bank paid Holocaust survivors $1.25 billion in compensation.

And last year, a leak exposed the hidden wealth of several clients involved in torture, drug trafficking, money laundering, and corruption. Included in the so-called "Suisse Secrets" exposé was a billionaire who ordered the killing of his Lebanese girlfriend, executives who looted Venezuela’s state oil company, and corrupt politicians from Egypt to Ukraine.