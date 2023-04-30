'Not as bad as 2008': Buffett’s vice-chair says US headed for 'mild' recession

Banks are saddled with bad loans, according to Charlie Munger, which augurs poorly for the American commercial property market

Investor Warren Buffett’s right-hand man says the U.S. is hurtling toward another fiscal crisis, though the fallout from the bursting of the bubble should not be as catastrophic as the 2008 collapse.

Munger, aged 99 and a billionaire, is a vice chairman at Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway conglomerate.

“It’s not nearly as bad as it was in 2008,” he told the Financial Times in an interview published on Sunday. “But trouble happens to banking just like trouble happens everywhere else. In the good times you get into bad habits . . . When bad times come they lose too much.”

He reflected on the severe contraction in the US housing market over the past year.

“A lot of real estate isn’t so good any more,” he added. “We have a lot of troubled office buildings, a lot of troubled shopping centers, a lot of troubled other properties. There’s a lot of agony out there.”

“Every bank in the country is way tighter on real estate loans today than they were six months ago,” Munger added.