Amid high borrowing costs, ECB slows rate hikes

This is the seventh-straight increase in a series of monetary tightening measures, but inflation remains 'too high' European Central Bank says

A smaller interest rate hike was announced by the European Central Bank (ECB) on Thursday, saying that higher borrowing costs were taking their toll. This is the seventh-straight increase in a series of monetary tightening measures.

Previous increases by the 26-member governing council were set at half a percentage point. This time the bank decided to go down to a quarter of a percent. The ECB did say it was not at the end of its hiking cycle yet, making no commitments; rather it would continue to use a “data-dependent approach.”

"The inflation outlook continues to be too high for too long," it said, "future decisions will ensure that the policy rates will be brought to levels sufficiently restrictive to achieve a timely return of inflation to the two-percent medium-term target and will be kept at those levels for as long as necessary."

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1654104669646381059 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The ECB has also insisted that eurozone banks are solid and can deal with the current turmoil, but the crisis continues to escalate on the other side of the Atlantic. After its own interest rate increase, the U.S. Federal Reserve did hint at a potential pause to its hikes.

Four banks have already collapsed since March, three in the United States, one in Europe, and the latest was the second worst in U.S. history. First Republic was the 14th largest bank in the country. Concerns have grown over the next lender to fall, PacWest Bancorp’s shares dropped harshly and is considering financial lifelines.

Credit Suisse was the only bank in Europe to fall, after it suffered “significant net asset outflows,” and resulted in the Swiss authorities forcing an emergency rescue by the larger UBS. Shaken by earlier Swiss and U.S. banks collapsing, the U.S Federal Reserve expected a ‘mild’ recession, due to the banking sector crisis, although the Fed leaders were more optimistic.