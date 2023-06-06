EU agrees on ‘economic weapon’ in face of China trade spat

The push to bulk up the EU's economic muscle was given impetus after China imposed trade restrictions on Lithuania over strengthening ties with Taiwan

The European Union on Tuesday agreed to create a trade tool designed to punish countries that seek to pressure a member state, after China targeted Lithuania.

“This sends a strong signal that the EU rejects all forms of economic coercion,” said EU Economy Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis. “We’ll be more assertive in defending our legitimate rights and interests.”

The new “weapon” will allow the 27-nation bloc to impose tariffs, restrict investment, and limit access to public contracts for countries seen as engaging in economic blackmail. This push to bulk up the EU’s economic muscle was given impetus by a row with China over trade restrictions imposed on EU member Lithuania after it strengthened ties with Taiwan, which Beijing claims as its territory.

The EU has started action against leading trade partner China at the World Trade Organization for the restrictions. Beijing has denied taking coercive measures.

The new instrument is expected to enter into force later this year after it is formally approved by the parliament and all 27 EU nations.

"It is one more tool at the service of our strategy for a less naive European trade," said France's Trade Minister Olivier Becht.

Divisions between EU members have typically hampered the bloc from flexing its collective economic might on the international stage. But the tool now hands more powers to the EU executive arm, the European Commission.

However, unleashing the economic punishment would be only a last-ditch option if attempts at mediation fail.