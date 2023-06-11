George Soros hands $25 billion empire to younger son Alex - report

The 37-year-old Alexander Soros says he’s 'more political' than his 92-year-old father, and 'as long as the other side is doing it, we will have to do it, too'

Hungarian-born billionaire George Soros was reportedly handing his $25 billion empire to his younger son Alexander (Alex) Soros. In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, the 37-year-old heir said he’s “more political” than his 92-year-old father.

“As much as I would love to get money out of politics, as long as the other side is doing it, we will have to do it, too,” the younger Soros told the WSJ in an interview at the fund manager’s New York offices.

Going by the shortened Alex, the younger son wasn’t always the heir apparent. It was even doubted that the Soros patriarch would even hand over the reins during his lifetime. If anyone, it was believed to be the elder half-brother, Jonathan Soros, 52.

George Soros went so far as to omit the possibility of his children running the empire, saying in an interview, “I didn’t want the foundation to be taken over by one of my children, as a matter of principle. I thought it should be managed by someone who is best suited.”

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1666129577255788544 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Alex eventually gained his father’s trust and he would stand in for the elder Soros on trips around the world. The patriarch remarked, “he’s earned it,” and regarding their liberal goals, he said “we think alike.”

The young heir said he planned to use the family’s deep pockets to back left-leaning politicians in the U.S. and abroad. He recently met with Democratic leaders, as well as liberal international heads of state, such as Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

In Particular, he urged Democratic politicians to “be better about being more patriotic and inclusive,” and added, “just because someone votes Trump doesn’t mean they’re lost or racist.”