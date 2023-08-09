China slips into economic deflation, still reeling from deadly natural disasters

With growth engines stalling and youth unemployment at record high, it is yet another blow after Chinese authorities announce hundreds died from floods

China slipped into deflation for the first time in more than two years in July, official data showed Wednesday, adding another blow to the deadly summer month, with Chinese authorities saying hundreds died due to natural disasters.

Authorities said Wednesday that 33 died in Beijing alone, mainly by flooding and buildings collapsing. In the Sichuan province seven people were killed, state media reported. Adding up to a deadly month with over 147 deaths or disappearances.

In terms of the economy, the Consumer Price Index fell 0.3 in July, the National Bureau of Statistics referred to as the main gauge of inflation, which previously flatlined in June, according to AFP, thus resulting in a negative rate.

Bloomberg forecasted a 0.4 percent decline, with the Chinese authorities final numbers not being far off. The deflation, referring to a falling prices of goods and services, was caused by a number of factors, including waning local consumption.

The country suffered its biggest fall in exports since the early days of the pandemic, AFP reported, adding that imports also tanked as domestic and global demand fell away. The drop would now put pressure on authorities to provide much-needed support to the economy.

Deflation may appear beneficial to consumers, on the surface, but the postponement of purchases due to falling prices can have broader economic ramifications, such as companies being forced to reduce production, freeze hiring or lay off workers, and dampened profitability.

Pedro PARDO / AFP A fruit and vegetable vendor updates the price of an item at a market in Beijing, China.

Analysts fear a longer stretch of deflation, with youth unemployment at a record high over 20 percent and China's main growth engines stalling, particularly ongoing turmoil in real estate.

"The latest Chinese inflationary data did little to inspire confidence that an economic turnaround is forthcoming," chief market analyst at KCM Trade, Tim Waterer, said, as quoted by AFP.