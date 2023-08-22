World leaders convene in South Africa for BRICS summit

As Russia, China and the U.S. jostle for influence across the African continent, it is no surprise that this year’s summit focuses on 'BRICS and Africa'

World leaders convened for a BRICS summit in South Africa on Tuesday, as the major emerging economies seek to assert themselves against a Western dominance in global affairs.

Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa formed the BRICS association as an economic group representing a quarter of the global economy and 40 percent of the world population, and interest in joining surged ahead of the upcoming three-day summit in Johannesburg.

As the United States, Russia and China jostled for economic and diplomatic influence across the African continent, it is no surprise that this year’s summit would focus on "BRICS and Africa” and there has been considerable interest across the region. South Africa’s president, though, said his country would "not be drawn into a contest between global powers."

China, on the other hand, came ready to push its agenda. "We will urge the international community to refocus on development issues, promote a greater role by the BRICS cooperation mechanism in global governance, and make the voice of BRICS stronger," Xi wrote in an editorial published in South African media on Monday.

At least 40 countries were interested in joining the economic group, officials said leading up to the summit, including a wide ranging list from Iran, Saudi Arabia, Bangladesh to Argentina. BRICS leaders will reportedly be presented with a proposal to expand membership, with expectations to make a decision on the matter.

This year, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa will host China's President Xi Jinping, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and some 50 other leaders.

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin, however, would not attend in person due to an international arrest warrant over alleged war crimes in Ukraine. The Russian leader was scheduled to participate virtually and sent his foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov, to South Africa.