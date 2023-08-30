A Michigan pension fund for fire and police services had sued Unilever for not disclosing the boycott of Ben & Jerry's sale in 'Israeli-occupied' areas

A lawsuit claiming Unilever misled investors by not immediately disclosing Ben & Jerry’s decision to stop selling ice cream in “Israeli-occupied” areas was dismissed Tuesday by a U.S. federal judge in Manhattan, New York.

U.S. District Judge Lorna Schofield ruled that Unilever did not need to disclose the subsidiary's boycott as soon as it was decided by the Ben & Jerry's board in 2021 because the parent company had ultimate control, Reuters reported.

Schofield added that the delay in announcing the board's decision was likely "to determine what, if anything, to do about it,” since Unilever retained authority over whether or not to implement such a boycott. While Unilever has control over financial and operational decisions, the ice cream maker's board continued to oversee its social mission.

JOHN THYS (AFP) Illustration - Unilever building.

Ben & Jerry's had positioned its company as socially conscious since it was founded in 1978. It decided in July 2021, without Unilever's approval, to stop selling ice cream in areas of the West Bank and Israel that it called “occupied,” saying it was "inconsistent with our values."

The boycott drew harsh backlash, particularly from Jewish groups that accused the ice cream company of antisemitism, leading to calls to boycott the brand. Unilever shares dropped as a result of the negative publicity, and the lawsuit which was filed in June 2022 by a Michigan pension fund for fire and police services, sought damages.

Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images / AFP Protesters demonstrate against Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream at the New York Public Library in New York City.

The Vermont-based Ben & Jerry’s sued its parent company to ensure the boycott was implemented, but a settlement was reached with Unilever in December 2022.