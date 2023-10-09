Nobel Economics Prize goes to Claudia Goldin for women’s labor research

The Harvard professor specializes in the fields of inequality and the female labor force, beating out contenders in credit and the job market

The Nobel Economics Prize was awarded on Monday to Claudia Goldin, a Harvard professor specializing on inequality and the female labor force. This was the final announcement for the season.

The U.S. economist was a favorite to ahead of the announcement, which posted on X (formerly Twitter) that Goldin was chosen "for having advanced our understanding of women’s labour market outcomes.”

"Goldin has been able to present new and often surprising facts. She has also given us a deeper understanding of the factors that affect women’s opportunities in the labour market and how much their work has been in demand," the statement added.

"The fact that women’s choices have often been, and remain, limited by marriage and responsibility for the home and family is at the heart of her analyses and explanatory models. Goldin’s studies have also taught us that change takes time, because choices that affect entire careers are based on expectations that may later prove to be false," it continued.

"Her insights reach far outside the borders of the US and similar patterns have been observed in many other countries. Her research brings us a better understanding of the labour markets of yesterday, today and tomorrow," the Nobel Prize statement concluded.

Of all the Nobel prizes, the economics has been awarded the fewest amount of times to women. Previous winners were Elinor Ostrom in 2009 and Esther Duflo in 2019.

Last year, the honor went to U.S. economists Douglas Diamond and Philip Dybvig together with former Federal Reserve chief Ben Bernanke for research on banks in times of turmoil. The pick has many commentators ruling out another win in the field of banking.