Average monthly salary in Israel rises yet gender pay-gaps persist

The average monthly salary in Israel increased by 4.5% in the first half of 2025, reaching 15,098 shekels (approximately $4,030), up from 14,655 shekels ($3,915) during the same period in 2024, according to a report by Israel’s National Insurance Institute (Bituah Leumi).

Despite the overall growth, significant disparities remain, particularly between men and women.

Men earned an average of 18,441 shekels ($4,930), 54% higher than women, whose average salary was 11,940 shekels ($3,190).

The median salary stood at 10,586 shekels ($2,830), highlighting a concentration of high incomes.

The report covered 4,032,894 salaried positions, totaling a payroll of 55.3 billion shekels (around $14.8 billion).

Small businesses dominate the economy, with 92% of employers employing fewer than 19 people, while just 1.5% of companies provide 58% of jobs.

Regional salary differences remain stark. Herzliya topped the list with an average of 22,951 shekels ($6,130), followed by Ra’anana (22,565 shekels / $6,030), Modi’in-Maccabim-Reout (22,512 shekels / $6,020), and Tel Aviv (22,359 shekels / $5,980). At the lower end were Modi’in Illit (8,161 shekels / $2,180), Rahat (9,548 shekels / $2,550), Bnei Brak (9,563 shekels / $2,550), and Nazareth (9,924 shekels / $2,650).

Sectoral disparities persist as well. Energy and information technology remain the highest-paying fields, while education, administrative services, and hospitality lag behind.