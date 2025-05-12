US, China lower tariffs as they continue talks on 'more balanced trade'

After a weekend of marathon trade negotiations in Geneva, Switzerland, the US and China announced on Monday in a joint statement that they have agreed to suspend most tariffs on goods for an initial period of 90 days, while they continue negotiations.

As part of the agreement, the United States will reduce the tariff on Chinese imports to 30 percent from the current 145 percent, while China will lower its import tax on American goods to 10 percent from 125 percent.

"The consensus from both delegations this weekend is neither side wants a decoupling," said US Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent.

"What had occurred with these very high tariffs was the equivalent of an embargo, and neither side wants that. We do want trade, we want more balanced trade, and I think that both sides are committed to achieving that."

According to the agreement, the US tariffs related to fentanyl and other means will remain. The two countries conveyed that they will establish a mechanism for ongoing discussions on economic and trade relations.

The announcement concludes two days of marathon talks in Switzerland aimed at easing tensions over trade between the two largest economies in the world.

Since the beginning of his second term, U.S. President Donald Trump has imposed a 145 percent tariff on Chinese goods, while Beijing has reciprocated with a 125 percent tariff on imports from the US. This has nearly dried up bilateral trade, increased inflationary pressure in the US, and threatened the export engine driving Chinese growth.