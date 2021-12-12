i24NEWS: Israeli tech develops environment-friendly plastic

Plastic that reaches the sea kills more than one million marine animals per year

As plastic waste is taking over the oceans and poisoning wildlife, as well as ourselves, an Israeli company is developing a new type of plastic that could pose as a solution.

Each year, more than 350 million tons of plastic items are produced around the world.

Roughly half of that amount is expendable, meaning those products are abandoned after their initial use.

Plastic trash can then often reach nature, whether it be land or sea, and it can stay there for a long time.

According to data compiled by the Israeli high-tech company Solutum, the plastic that reaches the sea kills more than one million marine animals per year.

This plastic also affects the food and water consumed by people, causing various health problems.

To combat this trend, Solutum - a clean-tech startup that targets plastic pollution - is developing a new kind of plastic at their lab in central Israel.

It feels and looks like plastic, but it is made of 100 percent environmentally-friendly material, and even dissolves in water without affecting the composition of the liquid.

While the cost of a plastic bag is still cheaper than what Solutum has to offer, the startup is certain that will change soon.

Efforts to curb the buildup of plastic in the ocean come as scientists recently published a report detailing how marine animals are colonizing a massive collection of floating plastic waste coined the "Great Pacific Garbage Patch."