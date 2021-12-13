i24NEWS: Israeli tech finds innovative solution to store energy

Augwind uses highly compressed air to produce small, self-sufficient systems that are completely green

An Israeli company found an innovative solution to efficiently store energy in an environmentally friendly way.

Augwind Energy Tech - founded in 2012 and based in central Israel - is a technology firm focused on developing solutions for energy efficiency and storage.

The global green energy sector is currently valued at roughly $900 billion and is growing at more than eight percent annually.

However, there are challenges plaguing the industry, such as the problem of efficiently storing energy.

With green energy, power must be stored for when it is not sunny for solar energy or windy for wind energy.

Traditional methods include using lithium, which requires the bombing of mountains to create craters, polluting billions of gallons of groundwater in the process.

Augwind’s AirBattery is the first of its kind, a hydroelectric facility that does not require a massive lick to generate power.

Instead, it uses highly compressed air to produce small, self-sufficient systems that are completely green.

Or Yogev, CEO of Augwind, explained the process to i24NEWS: “We take compressed air, we push water through a piston, and that water is injected through a hydro turbine that spins a generator and generates power.”

Electricity is used to generate stored pressure, which is later released to create more electricity.

Each tank at Augwind’s facility can store enough air pressure to power a house for about 2 days, in an efficient way too.

The entire conversion process preserves about 81 percent of total energy, compared to 85 percent from a lithium battery.

“Lithium batteries suffer from continuous degradation. In this system, it's a mechanical way to store energy, You don’t lose energy. Once you install the system, it will last forever,” Yogev said.