Study discovers microplastics present in ‘clean’ air

The microplastic particles discovered are small enough for humans to breathe in

From Mount Everest to the Mariana Trench, microplastics are everywhere – even high in the Earth’s troposphere where wind speeds allow them to travel vast distances, a study showed Tuesday.

Microplastics are tiny plastic fragments - measuring less than half a centimeter - that come from packaging, clothing, vehicles and other sources.

Scientists from the French national research institute CNRS sampled air over 9,000 feet above sea level at the Pic du Midi Observatory in the French Pyrenees, a so-called "clean station" because of the limited influence exerted on it by the local climate and environment.

There they tested over two million gallons of air per week between June and October of 2017 and found all samples contained microplastics.

Using weather data, they calculated the trajectories of different air masses preceding each sample and discovered sources as far away as North Africa and North America.

The study's main author, Steve Allen of Dalhousie University in Canada, told AFP that the particles are able to travel such distances because they can reach great altitudes.

"Once it hits the troposphere, it's like a superfast highway," he said.

While the amounts of microplastics in the samples at the Pic du Midi don't pose a health risk, study co-author Deonie Allen notes that the particles are small enough for humans to breathe in.

However, she says their presence in a zone thought to be protected and far from pollution sources should give pause.