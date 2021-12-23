Israel: 1 in 5 cranes infected with avian flu in Hula Valley

The World Organization for Animal Health urges countries to raise awareness for bird flu outbreaks

According to the Israel Nature and Parks Authority, one in five wild cranes living or migrating through Israel are infected with bird flu.

Authorities expect to remove 25 to 30 tons of carcasses, The Times of Israel reported.

Some 100,000 cranes visit northern Israel's Hula Valley annually. Many stay in the country until early March, then they fly north to nest.

So far, about 100 birds have died in the outbreak, according to The Jerusalem Post.

Inspectors are checking the whole Hula Valley for evidence of the virus and searching water bodies in neighboring valleys.

The H5N1 strain of influenza can also affect humans and cause severe illness.

An outbreak of the bird flu was also found at a farm containing roughly 17,000 turkeys in southern Golan Heights, The Jerusalem Post reported.

The farm was quarantined by the veterinary services of the Agriculture Ministry.

"We are in a war against a virus that may not be visible but is deadly to birds and can be contagious to humans as well," said Agriculture Minister Oded Forer, according to The Jerusalem Post.

"Although cases of infection in humans are rare, they are extremely fatal, with about 50 percent mortality in humans who have been infected with the disease."

The World Organization for Animal Health in November urged countries to raise awareness for bird flu outbreaks.

Outbreaks were reported in 41 countries across Europe and Asia within six months.