Officials say La Palma eruption over after 3 months of lava

A large-scale cleanup operation is now breaking ground as the island begins to recover

Officials declared that the eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano on La Palma is now over, ending nearly 100 days of lava flows which consumed much of the island.

“What I want to say today can be said with just four words: The eruption is over,” Public Administrations Minister Julio Perez announced at a news conference on Saturday.

He said that the volcano concluded its final bout of activity on December 13 at 10 PM, according to El Diario Spain.

The lengthy eruption on the Spanish Canary Island spurred around 7,000 evacuations and scorched a number of banana plantations.

Production of the crop - which a number of the island’s workers depend on for their livelihoods - accounts for almost half of La Palma’s economy.

Over 3,000 acres of land were consumed by the lava flows, and around 3,000 buildings were destroyed.

Juergen Doelz and Jacqueline Rehm, a German couple, said they had to leave their belongings behind while escaping the lava.

“We couldn't save anything, none of the furniture, none of my paintings, it's all under the lava now,” Rehm explained.

A large-scale cleanup operation is now breaking ground as the island begins to recover from the disaster.

The government promised to allocate $453 million to rebuild La Palma, but some of the island’s locals say the funds are delayed.