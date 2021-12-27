E.O. Wilson, dubbed a modern-day Darwin, dead at 92

E.O. Wilson was considered one of the world’s leading authorities on natural history and conservation

Edward Osbourne (E.O.) Wilson, an American naturalist dubbed the modern-day Charles Darwin, died on Sunday at the age of 92, his biodiversity foundation announced.

Wilson was considered one of the world’s leading authorities on natural history and conservation, as his interest in ants led him to conclusions about human nature being directed by genetics rather than culture.

“E.O. Wilson was called ‘Darwin’s natural heir,’ and was known affectionately as ‘the ant man’ for his pioneering work as an entomologist,” the E.O Wilson Biodiversity Foundation wrote.

In addition to groundbreaking work in evolution and entomology - the scientific study of insects - Wilson spearheaded a campaign to unite scientific and religious communities, which he felt presented the best chance to preserve the Earth.

Among 30 published books, he won Pulitzer Prizes for “On Human Nature” in 1979 and “The Ants” in 1991.

One of his most controversial works was “Sociobiology: The New Synthesis” in 1975, which detailed his idea that all human behavior was a product of genetic predetermination instead of learned experiences.

He won the National Medal of Science, the highest scientific honor in the United States, and was listed among Time’s 25 most influential Americans in 1995.

In 2005, the E.O Wilson Biodiversity Foundation was established to advance the conservation of the natural world.

E.O. Wilson is survived by his wife Irene and daughter Catherine.