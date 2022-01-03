Octopus farming: A new industry alarming scientists, activists

Octopuses are deemed as 'sentient beings' since they can experience pleasure and pain

News that the world’s first octopus farm is sparking outrage among conservationists and rights activists who call the unique marine animals “sentient beings.”

A company in Spain recently announced that it will begin marketing farmed octopuses as soon as next summer and that the product will be on plates around the world by 2023.

In an interview with i24NEWS, Dr. Elena Lara voiced concern over the lack of knowledge of how the Spanish company, Nueva Pescanova, plans to go about farming.

Aquaculture - the breeding and harvesting of marine organisms - is the fastest-growing food-producing sector in the world and is projected to be worth almost $245 billion by 2027.

“We are not against aquaculture, but we think that most production systems… have negative impacts on the welfare of the animals,” said Dr. Lara, research manager at the animal welfare organization Compassion in World Farming.

However, it has not been confirmed if anyone knows how to breed octopuses in captivity, due to their live-food diet and need for a carefully controlled environment.

"[Octopuses] are being introduced in aquaculture without proper knowledge of their welfare needs,” Dr. Lara told i24NEWS.

Environmentalists say that it is criminal to farm octopuses since they are deemed as “sentient beings” by experts, which means they can experience pleasure and joy as well as pain and distress.

“We don’t know how they plan to kill them, the densities which they are planning to put octopuses in tanks, the handling,” the researcher said.

“We are open to talking to [Nueva Pescanova]… but we have not received any reply.”