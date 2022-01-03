Israel: 21,000 fowl infected with bird flu in new outbreaks

The veterinary services are operating in an emergency format and actively trying to locate new outbreaks

Two new outbreaks of bird flu were reported in northern Israel on Sunday, as the virus continues to spread.

In all, more than 21,000 poultry were infected, while 7,400 cases were identified in the town of Gadish of the Gilboa Regional Council, and 14,000 in Neot Golan in the southern Golan Heights.

The veterinary services are operating in an emergency format and actively trying to locate new outbreaks in order to isolate them. Eggs produced in Gadish were withdrawn from the market.

"This is an infection rate on a scale that we have never experienced here before," Agriculture Minister Oded Forer said on Sunday.

"Each new outbreak is a warning that prompts us to increase the biological security of all livestock in Israel," he said.

"The employees of the Agriculture Ministry are working in an emergency format day and night with increased forces in order to manage the situation and allow a return to routine as soon as possible," he said.

So far, all bird flu outbreaks in Israel were caused by the highly pathogenic H5N1 strain.

Ten days ago, the Israel Nature and Parks Authority (INPA) announced that one in five wild cranes living in or crossing the country on their migratory route were infected with bird flu. Around 100,000 of these birds pass through the Hula Valley in northern Israel throughout the year.