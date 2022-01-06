India: Illegal chemical waste dump forms toxic gas, six dead

An official says 'The workers inhaled the gas and started feeling suffocation'

Chemical waste illegally dumped near a printing mill in India Thursday created a toxic gas inhaled by nearby workers, killing six people and hospitalizing over 20.

Officials said the incident occurred at approximately 4 AM within Surat, a large city in India’s Gujarat state that is known for its commercial textile production.

“Chemicals were being illegally discharged from a tanker into a rivulet close to the mill, which possibly reacted with another chemical in the water and created toxic gas,” Basant Pareek, Surat Municipal Corporation’s chief fire officer, explained to Reuters.

“The workers inhaled the gas and started feeling suffocation. When we reached the scene, the workers were found collapsed on the road in their attempt to escape.”

The official said 23 people were hospitalized after being exposed to the toxic gas, and of those, seven are in critical condition and on ventilators.

Sharad Singhal, a top police official, explained that the officers were investigating the incident but did not conduct any arrests.

“This was not an accidental gas leakage. Hazardous chemicals were being discharged when the incident took place,” Singhal said.

In 1984, India experienced the most devastating industrial disaster in the world after toxic gas leaked from a pesticide factory owned by American Union Carbide Corporation, leaving over 5,000 people dead in the city of Bhopal.