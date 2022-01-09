Fatal snowfall in Pakistan traps cars, at least 21 dead

The military says it rescued those who were stranded and sent them to relief camps

Fatal winter weather in Pakistan trapped thousands of would-be tourists in their cars and killed at least 21 people in the resort town of Murree.

The area was hit with over 4 feet of snowfall over the weekend, which left many travelers stuck in their cars, but authorities explained on Saturday that those who were trapped are now rescued.

Officials said that many of those who died perished as a result of hypothermia, with other deaths attributed to carbon monoxide poisoning due to car heaters running for an extended period of time, Al Jazeera reported.

“All stranded vehicles have been checked (and) all people in those vehicles shifted to relief camps,” Pakistan’s military announced, according to Al Jazeera.

The country’s armed forces also said it gave medical treatment to over 300 people, and provided food for more than 1,000 of those rescued who were relocated to the camps.

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan issued a statement on the incident through his official Twitter account.

“Shocked (and) upset at (the) tragic deaths of tourists on (the) road to Murree. Unprecedented snowfall (and the) rush of (people) proceeding without checking (the) weather conditions caught (the) district (administration) unprepared,” the official announced.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1479752168768999429 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

“(I have) ordered (an) inquiry (and I am) putting in place strong regulation to ensure prevention of such tragedies.”