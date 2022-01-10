California: General Motors recognizes vehicle emissions rule

'GM is joining California in our fight for clean air and emission reduction' for a 'zero-emissions future'

General Motors (GM) said Sunday that it agreed to recognize California’s authority to set vehicle emission standards under the Clean Air Act.

The move will make the multinational automotive manufacturer eligible for government fleet purchases by the western state of California, GM said.

In a letter to California Governor Gavin Newsom, GM emphasized its commitment to “complying with California's regulations.”

Soon after US President Joe Biden was elected in 2020, GM reversed itself and no longer backed an effort by former president Donald Trump to bar California from setting its own emission rules.

“GM is joining California in our fight for clean air and emission reduction as part of the company's pursuit of a zero-emissions future," Newsom said, Reuters reported.

"This agreement will help accelerate California's nation-leading commitment to tackling the climate crisis."

In January 2021, GM announced plans to eliminate tailpipe emissions from new light-duty vehicles by 2035, and in June boosted global spendings on electric and autonomous cars to $35 billion through 2025.

"We are committed to working in collaboration with California to achieve an equitable transportation future," said GM's global public policy chief Omar Vargas.

The Environmental Protection Agency in April 2021 said it was moving to restore legal authority to California to set tough vehicle emission rules and zero-emission vehicle mandates.

California proposed plans to ban the sale of new gasoline-powered passenger vehicles starting in 2035, as Biden called for 50 percent of new vehicles sold by 2030 to be electric or hybrid.